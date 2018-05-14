Judge: Release Suspended Billings Officers’ Names in 48 Hours

BILLINGS – A state judge says the public has the right to know the names of three Billings police officers who were disciplined for having sex with a civilian department employee while on the job or on public property.

District Judge Don Harris issued his order Monday, but stayed it for 48 hours to give attorneys for the officers time to file an appeal with the Montana Supreme Court.

The officers were suspended without pay for having sex with a city employee in separate incidents between 2013 and 2016, either while they were on duty or on city property. The conduct was discovered during an unrelated investigation.

The Billings Gazette reports the officers asked that their names remain private to spare their families from more pain and suffering. The newspaper and KTVQ-TV sought release of the officers’ names.

Comments

comments