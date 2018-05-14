Polson Man Killed After Falling Off Cliff

An 18-year-old man died on May 12 after he slipped and fell off a cliff at Mud Lake Falls near Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified the man as Cameron Roullier of Polson.

According to a press release, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they learned that Roullier had been hiking with friends near Mud Lake Falls when he slipped on a wet rock and fell off the cliff. Roullier was discovered about two-thirds of the way down the rock face and pronounced dead at the scene.

