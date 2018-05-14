Supreme Court Ruling Could Lead to Expanded Gambling

HELENA — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that clears the way for states to allow betting on the outcome of sporting events won’t have an immediate impact in Montana, but it opens the possibility of expanded gambling offerings.

Montana is one of four states that allowed some types of sports betting before a 1993 federal law banned betting on the outcome of football, basketball and baseball games.

Montana residents can wager on live horse races at the track or through off-track betting at five casinos. The Montana Lottery also runs fantasy football and fantasy racing games at taverns with the proceeds going to the Montana Board of Horse Racing.

However, it is illegal for Montana residents to make online fantasy sports bets.

Montana’s lawmakers could consider changing the gambling laws when they meet starting in January 2019.

