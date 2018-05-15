Explore: Flathead Lake State Park Paddlefest

Celebrate all things paddling at this two-day-event at Wayfarers Park on Flathead Lake in Bigfork.

At the 2018 Flathead Lake State Park Paddlefest, attendees can try out demo equipment with experts available for guidance, attend talks to learn about paddling safety and tips, and participate in in a variety of activities.

On May 19, events include a Splash ‘n’ Dash Relay Race, which will test participants’ speed on land and water in a short, family friendly relay race.

There will also be seminar that will teach participants to efficiently and effectively paddle faster.

On May 20, there will be a kids station featuring fun craft activities.

The day will cap off with the Cardboard Kayak Race.

During the event, teams can fashion a kayak out of cardboard in 90 minutes. Then teams will test their boats on Flathead Lake and be judged on best time, best design and best capsize.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MTStateParksFoundation.

