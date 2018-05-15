Glacier Win Sets Up Third Crosstown Softball Series in Playoffs

Addie Labrum pounded out seven hits over two games to lead Glacier to a lopsided sweep of rival Flathead on Thursday, May 10 at Kidsports Complex.

The Wolfpack won the first game — a conference matchup — 13-3 to set up a playoff rematch between the two teams this week. Glacier (11-7, 7-5 Western AA) will be the third seed in the tournament, with Flathead (4-15, 2-10) sixth. The two will play a best-of-three series on May 17 at Glacier High School, with the winner advancing to the Class AA state tournament, May 24-26 in Helena.

The May 10 doubleheader marked the final regular season games for both teams, and Glacier followed up its conference win with a 16-2 victory the nightcap, officially a nonconference game. Labrum finished 7-for-9 and drove in six runs on the day, while Alivia Atlee provided the power, doubling twice, homering once and finishing with 10 total RBIs.

Comments

comments