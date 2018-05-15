Glacier’s Frampton, Smith Win Divisional Tennis Titles

Wolfpack newcomers Rory Smith and Maria Frampton won individual titles, and the Glacier boys took home first place as a team at the Northern AA Divisional Tennis Tournament May 10 and 11 in Great Falls.

Frampton, a junior in her first season at Glacier, battled back after dropping the first set to beat Great Falls C.M. Russell’s Mackenzie George, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. In doubles action, Glacier’s McKenna Johnson and Maggie Rudbach finished second, falling in the championship match 6-0, 6-3 to CMR’s Ally Dube and Lauren Rich. CMR won the team title with Glacier second.

In boys action, Glacier’s sensational freshman star cruised to the divisional championship, with Smith taking down Great Falls High’s Andrew Davidson 6-2, 6-0 in the title match. Smith surrendered only three points over eight sets at the tournament. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack’s doubles teams were arguably just as impressive, sweeping the top three spots. Tyler Keller and Kyle Buckingham were first, Logan Hill and Drew Engellant came in second and Morgan Cordell and Hunter Watterud were third. The Glacier boys stormed to the team crown with 51 points, more than doubling second-place Great Falls High.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles play qualified for the Class AA state tournament, May 17-18 at Flathead Valley Community College. Flathead had one state qualifier in Ethan Hawkins, who finished fourth in boys singles.

