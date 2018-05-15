Local Roundup: Black and Blue Win Third Straight State Rugby Title

For the third year in a row, the Flathead Valley’s Black and Blue high school boys team is the state’s best, downing the Bitterroot Warriors 29-17 in Corvallis on May 12.

The Black and Blue defeated Frenchtown in the semifinal round and Missoula in the quarterfinals.

Kalispell Lakers Notch Three Wins on Home Field

Under sunny skies at Griffin Field, the Kalispell Lakers AA went 3-1 from May 12-13, splitting with the Helena Senators before running away with a sweep of the Butte Miners.

The Lakers won the last three games after dropping their Saturday opener 5-2. Kalispell came back in the second game of the twinbill, routing the Senators 11-1 behind a five-run first inning. Drew Scherrer was the winning pitcher and Brandon Jordan, Dawson Smith and Johan Freudenburg all drove in two runs.

On Sunday, the Lakers battered Butte 10-1 and 11-1, putting the first game away with seven runs in the fourth inning. Smith was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 in that game, with Randy Stultz driving in four runs. In the nightcap, the Lakers scored in five of six innings in support of Freudenburg, who earned the win.

Bigfork Qualifies Bushel for State Tennis Tournament

Six individuals and four doubles teams for the Bigfork Vikings and Valkyries finished in state-qualifying positions at the Western B/C Divisional Tennis Tournament, May 11 in Bigfork.

Vikes and Vals took the top spots in all four competitions, with Ellie Berreth and Alex Buenz winning the girls and boys singles titles, respectively. In doubles play, Ahna Fox and Meredith Bedford were the girls winners and Colton and Clayton Reichenbach won the boys championship.

The Class B/C state tennis tournament is May 17-19 in Great Falls.

