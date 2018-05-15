Walmart Shopping Spree

7:35 a.m. A driver was cutting off people in Whitefish.

10:09 a.m. A man in Wisconsin accidentally called the 911 dispatcher in Kalispell. He was just as confused about how that happened as the dispatcher was.

10:13 a.m. A woman momentarily put her purse on top of her car and then drove off. A Columbia Falls officer saw the purse fly off the vehicle and stopped to retrieve it.

10:48 a.m. A local man hired to make compost has not been paid.

11 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman said her ex-husband has invited a bunch of people to their shared trailer to do drugs. She wanted a sheriff’s deputy to go over to the trailer and start kicking people out.

11:14 a.m. A Kalispell youth stole $174 and went on a shopping spree at Walmart.

11:27 a.m. A local child called 911 and then handed the phone to his mom. There was no emergency.

11:43 a.m. A Columbia Falls business owner said he has video evidence of an employee stealing money and “paying someone off.”

11:46 a.m. A Whitefish resident said he’s worried he’s about to get evicted. He wanted some advice on how to avoid being evicted.

2:06 p.m. A Whitefish dog bit someone.

3:32 p.m. A Kalispell man had some questions about what he can and cannot shoot on his property.

3:33 p.m. A man was kicked out of Shopko.

4:06 p.m. A Kalispell woman accused her ex-husband of stealing all the family silver.

4:57 p.m. A couple of outlaws from Ravalli County had come to Kalispell to pawn their loot.

6:32 p.m. A drunk guy was driving around town.

