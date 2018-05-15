Year-Round Yurt Rental Opens in Jewel Basin

Two Missoula skiers have opened an off-grid yurt that sits at an elevation of 5,000 feet, nestled in the northern range of the Swan Mountains in Flathead County just above Bigfork. It’s the only year-round yurt available for rent in the Swan Range.

Landon Gardner and Aaron Deskins, both lifelong skiers, are now alpine business partners and decided to open the backcountry accommodations so people can better access the backcountry, either for skiing, hiking or relaxing.

Measuring 24-feet in diameter with 452 square feet of living area, the yurt sleeps up to eight people. Designed by Missoula’s Shelter Designs, the yurt provides direct access to Noisy Basin and the Jewel Basin recreation area and its 35-plus miles of summer trails, 27 lakes and 16 alpine peaks. The yurt is outfitted with a five-burner cook stove and wood fireplace. Its ceiling, floor and walls are insulated for all weather conditions.

For more information, visit jewelbasinyurt.com.

