Anaconda Death Capture Suspect

BUTTE – A 51-year-olod probationer wanted for questioning in the death of an Anaconda woman has been taken into custody near Butte.

Troy Douglas Johnson was apprehended Wednesday, hours after 64-year-old Shelley Schafer was found dead of a head injury.

A friend asked Anaconda police to check on Schafer early Tuesday afternoon. She was found dead. Her car, some jewelry, cash and credit cards were missing.

Officers were looking for Johnson because his driver’s license was found in an apartment near Schafer’s residence.

Johnson was spotted in Butte at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. After a brief pursuit he crashed his vehicle and fled. Butte-Silver Bow officials say officers apprehended him at about 7:30 a.m.

Department of Corrections official say Johnson was released from prison in February 2017 after serving time for partner or family member assault.

