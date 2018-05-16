Mountain Lion on the Roof

2:33 a.m. A Kalispell man heard a commotion outside his home involving a number of ducks and geese. When he emerged to see what was happening he found a mountain lion on his roof. He quickly returned to the safety of his home and called 911.

2:53 a.m. A Kalispell man declared himself to be a “sovereign citizen.”

9:26 a.m. A man was sleeping in his van.

9:34 a.m. A loose dog was apprehended in Olney and brought to the county animal shelter.

9:49 a.m. A Whitefish man was complaining about his neighbor leaving garbage on his property.

10:10 a.m. A man was riding his bike when he accidentally hit a button on his phone that made a siren noise and then called 911. He told the dispatcher that he was fine but that he was not sure exactly how he called 911.

10:15 a.m. A Kalispell resident found a horse “strolling down the driveway.”

10:21 a.m. A Kalispell Chihuahua was constantly barking.

12:19 p.m. A Kalispell resident accidentally called 911 from their Apple Watch.

12:31 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his ex-girlfriend keeps breaking into his truck and taking naps in it.

3:15 p.m. A Kalispell woman said that another woman who had recently taken out a restraining order against her was moving in across the street. The woman wanted some advice on what to do about it since she doesn’t want to move.

4:23 p.m. Another Apple Watch made another accidental 911 call.

4:29 p.m. A driver reported that someone was moving a house on U.S. Highway 93 and that they were concerned that it would fall into the road because it’s not properly tied down.

4:53 p.m. A local woman reported that her “crackhead” neighbor was standing on his back porch and shooting at her dog.

5:13 p.m. A brown station wagon was swerving through Whitefish.

7:28 p.m. A Kalispell man accused a sheriff’s deputy of threatening to shoot his dog. The deputy denied the allegations.

8:08 p.m. Some kids with four-wheelers were trespassing.

8:14 p.m. Some kids were laying in a parking lot smoking something.

8:26 p.m. A Kalispell woman said she let a friend borrow her car and now she’s concerned that he’s not going to bring it back.

10:03 p.m. A Columbia Falls man complained that a woman was storing things in his shed without his permission.

10:22 p.m. A Martin City man called 911. He said he was drunk and did not mean to call for help.

Comments

comments