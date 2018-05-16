Real Estate Market Trends

Twenty-one Columbia Falls single-family residences were sold within the past 90 days, ranging between $200,000 and $600,000 (135 within the past year). Such properties presently on the market include 33 homes (24 median days on market, or DOM), 20 more already under contract (20 median days from listing to contract, with six of those snapped up within their first week). How about Lakeside in the same range? There are 11 homes (31 median DOM) for sale and eight more already under contract (a paltry four median days from listing to contract). Bigfork? Thirty-nine homes (60 median DOM) are for sale and 20 more are already under contract (47 median days from listing to contract). Whitefish? Thirty-one homes (83 median DOM) are for sale, with 22 more already under contract (42 median DOM). Kalispell? There are 153 homes (46 median DOM) for sale and 116 more already under contract (28 median days from listing to contract and 33 within their first week).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

