Former Blackfeet College Employee Convicted of Wire Fraud

A former Blackfeet Community College employee pleaded guilty to a charge of felony wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on May 15, three years after she stole more than $13,000 from the school.

Jennifer Lynn Brown appeared at a change of plea hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris. She will be sentenced on Sept. 12.

According to court records, Brown was employed as a student-billing clerk for the college and between July and December 2015 she wrote multiple checks to herself, totaling $13,393. In February 2018, she was charged with felony theft from a program receiving federal funding and felony wire fraud. Brown initially pleaded not guilty to both charges. Brown later took a plea agreement where the first charge was dropped.

Brown could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.

