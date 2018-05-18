Beringer Has Experience to Lead Sheriff’s Office

Calvin has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and military service. As a King County sheriff’s deputy working in western Washington he managed teams in patrol, criminal investigations, narcotics, gang investigations, community policing, training and organizational development. He also had the opportunity to supervise the policing services on Vashon Island and their 10,000 residents.

As a Flathead County sheriff’s deputy, Calvin served as a corrections officer, civil deputy, resident deputy in the canyon, patrol deputy and three years as patrol commander. He further served as the Interim Director of the Office of Emergency Services and 911 Center.

Calvin’s Army background was as a Military Police officer where he protected the lives and property on Army installations by enforcing military laws and regulations. He also controlled traffic, prevented crime and responded to all emergencies.

Calvin has provided security services at venues in western Washington, including the Tacoma Dome and White River Amphitheatre. He has also been involved in private investigations across the nation leading teams of investigators. Throughout his career he has also found time to serve the community in various volunteer organizations addressing social and community related issues.

To lead the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office during a time the county is experiencing rapid and increasing growth requires a leader with excellent law enforcement knowledge and skills combined with business acumen. To direct the sheriff’s office following a change in leadership requires an individual sensitive to the needs of the office and the people who work within it who also possesses excellent personal relationship skills.

I have met with Calvin on multiple occasions and attended candidate forums where he has spoken. I truly believe that he has the knowledge and breadth of experience to lead the sheriff’s office.

Please vote for Calvin Beringer for Sheriff.

Ted D. Valentiner, Jr

Whitefish

