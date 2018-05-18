Vote for Ronalee Skees for Flathead County Commissioner

Visiting with Ronalee I found she is very loving and has the ability to show you respect by listening carefully to you and your concerns for the future of our county and would be very careful with how the taxpayers’ money is spent. She is a Christian, very intelligent, honest lady and brings with her years of experience by doing the following – Flathead City-County Board of Health, Kalispell Planning and Zoning Commission, Congressional Ambassador Montana Alzheimer’s Association, Age Friendly Flathead Steering Committee, Flathead County Community Drug Task Force, Leadership Flathead, Rotary and much more. She has also been active in serving in nonprofit work and volunteerism in many other areas. Please vote for Ronalee. She will make an excellent commissioner.

Marianne Dyon

Whitefish

