Invasive Species are Focus of Yellowstone, Wyoming Officials

CODY, Wyo. – The recent discovery of damaging zebra and quagga mussels in some Montana waters has Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming Game and Fish officials becoming more vigilant in their efforts to keep the invasive species out.

Yellowstone has ramped up awareness of the danger of invasive species in park waters.

The Cody Enterprise reports that, starting this year, only rubber boots and no felt sole boots will be allowed Yellowstone because felt sole boots are virtually impossible to cleanse of mussels.

Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk says aquatic invasive species would be difficult, if not impossible, to remove from the park.

Watercraft inspection is a vital element in keeping invasive species out of Wyoming waters and the state has deployed 45 inspectors at entry points.

