Rosendale is Fiscally Disciplined

During my tenure at the Montana Legislature I have found Matt Rosendale to be one of the most honest and fiscally disciplined legislators working for Montana. Matt Rosendale will follow through on his campaign promises.

With a national debt that is currently sitting at $21 trillion, it is critical that we have Matt Rosendale representing Montanans in Washington, D.C. With his current role as the state auditor, he already cut 23 percent from his operating costs and refused a pay raise. Talk about leadership! Actions speak louder than words, and Matt Rosendale has proven time and time again that he will act on behalf of Montanans when they elect him to bring fiscal discipline to the federal government. Matt has already won a state-wide election and will win again.

For these reasons I am supporting Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate. Matt means business, and I’m ready for a senator who does what he says he is going to do.

Rep. Greg Hertz

R-Polson

