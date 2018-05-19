Support Dunn for House District 9

I would like to encourage you to consider David Dunn for House District 9. As a born again Christian, he is kind, caring, and honest to a fault. He has dedicated himself to protecting life and liberty. Unlike his opponent, he is 100 percent pro-life; he believes that life begins at the moment of conception. He is also 100 percent pro-Second Amendment; he believes in our right to keep and bear arms, no exceptions. If he puts as much diligence and dedication into the House as he has in his burgeoning organic farm, it will be nothing but a bounty for the people.

Marissa Grigonis

Kalispell

