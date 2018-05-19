Vote Jordan White for Sheriff

After researching all four sheriff’s candidates, it is quite clear that Jordan White is the most qualified to be our next sheriff. I am convinced that he will run an honest, respectable, trustworthy sheriff’s/coroner’s Office.

Jordan’s experience includes: deputy sheriff, deputy coroner, EMT, firefighter, dive rescue, SWAT, search and rescue, and undersheriff. Jordan is more than equipped to assume the office of our next sheriff.

Under a Jordan White sheriff, we citizens of Flathead County are guaranteed that our peace, safety, and liberty will always come first; we will be innocent until proven guilty; we will always have the right to defend ourselves, our families, our friends, and others who are in danger; our property and privacy will be respected; we will be listened to; we will know without a shadow of a doubt that our rights will be protected and upheld.

If/when the federal government (or even our state government) tries to take our rights away particularly our right to keep and bear arms, Jordan White will stand between them and us – just as a sheriff should do.

Regarding our right to keep and bear arms, Jordan White is the only sheriff’s candidate who scored 100 percent on Montana Shooting Sports Association’s (MSSA) sheriff’s Candidate Questionnaire (Gary Marbut). Brian Heino scored a 79 percent; Calvin Beringer scored a 44 percent; Keith Stahlberg scored 31 percent. There is absolutely no question which of these four candidates will fight to protect our right to keep and bear arms.

Vote for Jordan White for sheriff on June 5.

Julie Dockery

Kalispell

