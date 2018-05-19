Vote Randy Brodehl on June 5

I’ve seen Randy Brodehl in action, and I can tell you that it’s impressive! As a staff person for the Montana Legislature, I worked close with Randy as he served as a leader on the state’s budget committee. This is complicated stuff with a lot of moving pieces, personalities, and priorities involved in the budget for such a large and varied state. Not only does Randy really know what he’s doing, but his heart is in the right place while he’s doing it.

I agreed to help Randy with his campaign for county commissioner because I saw him work so hard while serving in the Legislature. For one of Montana’s fastest growing areas, now is a pivotal time to plan for the future of the Flathead. But we need someone in the commissioner’s office who will do this thoughtfully, and make sure that every penny from the taxpayers is accounted for.

It is clear that there needs to be a change in the commissioner’s office. If the sitting commissioner was cutting it I don’t believe that there would be three passionate and talented people running to unseat him.

Because of my experience working with Randy, I believe that he is the Flathead’s best choice for county commissioner. Please join me in voting for Randy Brodehl on June 5.

Lindsey Singer

Whitefish

