Vote Beringer for Sheriff

During this primary election we are electing the sheriff who will lead one of the three most important offices within Flathead County. We rely on this office to keep us safe, to be mindful of our tax dollars and steward them well, and to operate with integrity. I believe Calvin Beringer is the best candidate for this position.

Calvin is a proven leader with 32 years of experience. He has taken on the tough jobs, worked in rural and urban environments, talks with his communities and gets to know them personally. He has worked with many different agencies at varying levels and capacities. Calvin takes into account the totality of circumstances and uses his experience and judgment to evaluate and measure his decisions and responses.

Calvin is a patriot. The U.S. Constitution is his foundation (mind and heart). I know he will hold accountable all who have sworn an oath.

I have attended events where Calvin is speaking. Listen to what he has to say. Ask him the tough questions for which you want answers. Be an educated voter.

Calvin’s position on deputies is that they should be highly trained to deal with all probable and plausible situations. Calvin has done this before and he plans to do this without high taxes. Deputies need to be efficient at their jobs while reducing the cost of training.

Calvin’s standpoint regarding community partnerships is due to his awareness of depth in our community of retired or relocated law enforcement personnel, and retired, active and honorably discharged military service members. He also recognizes the benefit of working with non-profit organizations and individuals who can mentor and work with our youth to help detour them from taking a road toward crime.

Calvin Beringer is the right candidate to elect as our next sheriff.

Will Parker

Kila

Comments

comments