How Will Increased Traffic Help the Community

In response to Kalispell Chamber of Commerce and the Realtor’s Association position against 17-01.

Given that tourism is a major economic driver in our local economy, how will 90 semi truckloads of bottled water shipping out of the Flathead County each and every day (Sci Gia’s assessment that 710 acre feet/year – MAWC’s water permit volume – will be needed to move 1 billion bottles of water annually) contribute positively to our local business? How will tourists (and residents for that matter) like driving with that much heavy trucking? There are only so many roads out of the county. Did the Kalispell Chamber consider how this heavy traffic would impact Lakeside, Bigfork, West Glacier or Whitefish and their businesses? I came, I visited and I want to live in the Flathead with 90 semi trucks moving bottled water on a daily basis?

Gail Watson-Fulsaas

Kalispell

Comments

comments