Flathead Alum Named New Boys Soccer Coach

Zach Brenneman will be the new boys soccer coach at Flathead High School, pending the approval of the school board.

An all-state player for the Braves during the program’s heyday, Brenneman helped Flathead win the 2005 Class AA state championship, one of four in school history. Recently, Brenneman has been the assistant coach at Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Washington.

Brenneman will take over for Nate Evans, who resigned in April after three seasons at the helm. Flathead won 15 times under Evans’ watch but had won just six regular matches in the six combined seasons before his arrival.

In a press release announcing the hire, Flathead Activities Director Bryce Wilson praised Brenneman for his “strong desire to lead the Flathead Braves soccer program with positive energy and hard work.”

“He outlined his vision during the interview with details for leading the program with communication, competing, fun and commitment,” Wilson continued.

