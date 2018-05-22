Flathead County Man Gets Deferred Sentence for Sexual Assault

A 19-year-old Flathead County man was given a six-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty by way of Alford to sexual intercourse without consent.
Kaleb James Arends was sentenced on May 17 in Flathead County District Court, a month after he pleaded guilty by way of Alford to sexual intercourse without consent.
Arends was designated a level one sex offender during the hearing.
According to court records, Arends had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female while she was unconscious in January.