Flathead County Man Gets Deferred Sentence for Sexual Assault

A 19-year-old Flathead County man was given a six-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty by way of Alford to sexual intercourse without consent.

Kaleb James Arends was sentenced on May 17 in Flathead County District Court, a month after he pleaded guilty by way of Alford to sexual intercourse without consent.

Arends was designated a level one sex offender during the hearing.

According to court records, Arends had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female while she was unconscious in January.

