Glacier, Flathead Boys Claim Top Two Spots at Track Divisional

Kalispell’s two boys teams easily outpaced the field to finish first and second at the Western AA track and field divisional meet at Missoula County Stadium May 18-19.

Glacier earned 130 points to nab the top spot while Flathead (115) was second. Third-place Missoula Sentinel ended up 30 points behind the Braves.

The Wolfpack won five events, led by Ethan Larson’s victories in the 100- and 400-meters. Glacier runners went 1-2-3 in the 400, with Drew Turner and Mark Estes following Larson. The Wolfpack’s 4×400 relay team also came away with a win, while Hunter Nicholson won the triple jump and Estes the long jump.

Flathead finished with four individual firsts, including Ben Perrin’s wins in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Braves swept the hurdles with Dawson Reinhart first in the 110 and Chad Hemsley on top in the 300.

In the girls competition, Glacier and Flathead were fifth and sixth, respectively, as a team, but did have a number of strong individual performances. Wolfpack senior Annie Hill ran away with the 800, finishing seven seconds clear of the field, and her teammate Adrian Schnee won the 300 hurdles. Flathead, meanwhile, placed Madde Boles second in the high jump and Megan Rieke second in the pole vault.

The top six placers in each competition from the divisional meet automatically qualify for the state meet, along with any athletes who have bested qualifying marks at other meets this season. As a result, Glacier and Flathead will both be well represented at the Class AA meet, May 25-26 in Great Falls.

Comments

comments