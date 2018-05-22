Nail Professionals Open Polson Nail & Spa

Polson Nail & Spa, located at 213 Main Street in Polson, is now open.

The new business is the achievement of a dream for Ann Nguyen and Danny Tran. The couple talked owning their own business when they first met. Together they worked for the past decade to save the money to open their business.

The new nail spa is filled with state-of-the-art equipment, including eight pedicure massage chairs, to provide the optimum pampering experience for their customers who want to come in by themselves or with a group.

“Many couples, wedding groups, girlfriends and mothers and daughters come into a nail spa for a relaxing and fun experience,” Danny said. “We do everything to maximize their comfort and enjoyment.”

The staff is made of up licensed, professionally trained and experienced technicians. All of their instruments are sterilized to hospital grade standards and placed in hermetically sealed pouches.

To make an appointment, call (406) 872-2220. Its grand opening is scheduled from May 27 through June 10 and all services will be 30 percent off during that period.

