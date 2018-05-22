Parole Hearing Continued for Man Who Murdered Wife in 1979

The parole hearing for a Kalispell man convicted of murdering his wife in 1979 has been continued.

Jerry Forsyth, now 71, was expected to appear at a parole hearing at the Montana State Prison on May 23 but will now appear on June 27.

Forsyth was sentenced in 1986 to 110 years in prison for shooting and killing his wife, Karen Forsyth, at the Kalispell bowling alley they owned together. Forsyth has been denied parole on three pervious occasions, most recently in 2012.

Anyone who is interested in writing letters to the parole board ahead of the May 23 hearing should write: Montana State Board of Pardons and Parole, 1002 Hollenbeck Road, Deer Lodge, Montana, 59722. Letters can also be emailed to cleaver@mt.gov or faxed to (406) 846-3512.

