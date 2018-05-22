Scandinavian Composers and Culture Celebrated at Concert

Flathead Valley Community College’s Music Department and the Sons of Norway invite the community to a free concert celebrating Scandinavian composers and culture on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Technology Building on the FVCC campus.

“Mizutani’s Scandinavian Music Adventure” will feature internationally trained musicians performing pieces by Edvard Hagerup Grieg, Ole Bornemann Bull, Jean Sibelius and other composers. Traditional homemade Scandinavian pastry will be served following the concert.

Violinist Wai Mizutani will be joined by Russian-trained pianist Wei Pai and internationally acclaimed French horn player Tsai-Ying Pai. FVCC Music student Tyler Schenck will accompany the trio on percussion, and young talent Lauren Welch will play violin in several pieces.

Mizutani teaches in FVCC’s Music Department and has performed around the globe.

