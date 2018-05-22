State Tournament Fields Set for Class A, AA Softball

Glacier pitcher Sage Vanterpool delivers a pitch during a crosstown softball game between Flathead and Glacier in Kalispell on April 17, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Glacier completed a season sweep of Flathead with a pair of lopsided wins on May 17 to punch their ticket to the Class AA state tournament.

In a best-of-three play-in series, the third-seeded Wolfpack (14-8) made quick work of their Kalispell rivals, winning the first game 16-1 and rolling 23-3 in game two. Sage Vanterpool was the winning pitcher in both games, while Alivia Atlee provided the offense with four hits and seven RBIs in the second game alone.

The Wolfpack advances to the Class AA state tournament, May 24-26 in Helena, and begins the double-elimination event with a game against Billings Senior on Thursday at 4 p.m.

In Class A, Columbia Falls, Libby and Polson will all be in Frenchtown for the state tournament after qualifying out of the Northwest A.

The Pirates won the conference and will await the winner of Frenchtown and Lewistown in the second round on May 24. Libby is seeded second out of Northwest A and will play Hardin in round one, while Columbia Falls takes on Sidney.

Comments

comments