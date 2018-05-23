Helena Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend

HELENA — A 22-year-old Helena man has been convicted of deliberate homicide for shooting his girlfriend in the head as she sat in a car last July.

Skyler Schneider faces up to 100 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 20 for the death of 23-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Spencer.

Prosecutors said Schneider reported the shooting and officers found a 9 mm handgun in the bushes near the car. Schneider said he and Spencer had been arguing, but he denied shooting her.

Defense attorneys argued Spencer’s ex-boyfriend could have been the killer because he had given her the gun used in the shooting. Detective Chad Lawrence said investigators never considered Spencer’s former boyfriend a suspect.

The Independent Record reports the 12-person jury reached its verdict Friday evening. The trial had started on May 14.

