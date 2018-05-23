Real Estate Market Trends: Home Styles

What styles (and counts) of single-family residences (between $150,000 and $600,000 sold price) were sold within the preceding 12 months? Please see the accompanying chart.

During this same period and range county-wide, which style sold for the highest median price per square foot? Cabin (double the lowest median priced per-square-foot style), which also had the highest median days on market of all styles.

As for garage types, 779 sold homes had attached garages, 298 had detached, 179 had no garage and 20 had carports. Comparing these types shows negligible differences in median days on market (ranging from 68 to 80) and median cost per square foot (varying only $14 across them). Given these four types of garages, homes with which garage type do you think sold for the highest median per square foot? You won’t believe it: carports!

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

Comments

comments