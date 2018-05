When: Friday, May 25, at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbar.com

Even before his breakout hit “Baby Got Back,” Seattle’s Sir Mix-A-Lot was a platinum-selling album artist with a strong following in the hip-hop community, known for bouncy, danceable, bass-heavy tracks indebted to old-school electro. With special guest JC. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. 21 and over.

