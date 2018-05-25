Tester Exposed Unqualified Candidate

As a veteran I give thanks everyday to Sen. Jon Tester. A good example of his untiring advocacy for our nation’s veterans occurred when he exposed Donald Trump’s VA nominee to be completely unqualified and unsuitable to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. The senator was doing the job we sent him to Washington to do. And for this Trump calls for him to resign? We obviously have a president who has no respect for separation of powers between the three branches of government as embodied in our Constitution.

Bill Cunningham

Choteau

