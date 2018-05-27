Elect a Commissioner Who Cares About Your Property

Our Flathead County commissioners have a lot of power to influence and make decisions that impact each one of our neighborhoods and communities. They act as the governing body of our county. So their voice is powerful.

During a critical time for our county to speak up as a unified voice against the CSKT Water Compact to the Montana Legislature, one of our current commissioners declined. He is on the ballot again this year asking for our vote in the June 5th primary election.

Luckily, we have a better option. Randy Brodehl has made protecting personal property rights a pillar of his campaign. He will join with the other two commissioners to be a strong and united voice to Washington that the Flathead is a no on the water compact. This is just one reason why the primary election is so important this year.

This CSKT water compact is such an important issue that needs to be addressed. I personally know Randy and can assure you there is no one more knowledgeable and more qualified to address this issue.

Don’t forget to vote on June 5th!

Josiah Baer

Kalispell

Comments

comments