Vote Garner for House District 7

It is my privilege to once again support Frank Garner in his election for House District 7. Frank is a longtime friend and he has my unwavering confidence and appreciation.

Many of you know me and recognize that I don’t often write these kind of letters and I that I don’t often offer my support to just anyone. I want you to know Frank has earned my support by solving problems while making hard decisions to help support balanced budgets and with his thoughtful approach to serving this state. Something I wish the folks in Washington worked harder at.

I know Frank will continue to make the hard decisions that are necessary in his role as a legislator, while still finding ways to solve problems and invest in our future. I hope you’ll join me in supporting his continued service and send him back to represent us in the Legislature.

Su Dupont

Kalispell

