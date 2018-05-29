Flathead Scuba Opens in Kalispell

Flathead Scuba is now open in Kalispell, offering scuba lessons, swimming lessons, dive trips, as well as equipment sales and rentals.

Their store is located at on 203 Business Center Loop Ste. A on U.S. Highway 93, in the location that formerly housed Rock Bottom Divers.

Those learning to dive with Flathead Scuba can take lessons on-site in the store’s salt-water indoor pool. During May, they are having a promotion on Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Seal Team certifications. The PADI Seal Team program is for young divers who complete AquaMissions that cover: wreck diving, navigation, buoyance and other skills. Flathead Scuba offers other programs that cover a range of skill sets and dive trips to a variety of locations.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 406-253-8320 or visit @flatheadscuba on Facebook.

