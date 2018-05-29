Marion Man Accused of Shooting at Wife, Pastor

A 52-year-old Marion man barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting at his wife and a local pastor.

John Anthony Evangelestomp was arrested after a brief standoff with law enforcement on May 29, according to Sheriff Chuck Curry.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Marion after receiving a report of shots being fired. According to law enforcement, Evangelestomp was outside his home when he fired multiple shots in the direction of his wife and a pastor who were leaving the residence. No one was injured in the shooting.

Evangelestomp reportedly retreated inside the residence after the shooting. The Flathead County SWAT team responded to the scene and convinced Evangelestomp soon after to give himself up.

Curry said Evangelestomp would likely be charged later this week. He is currently incarcerated at the Flathead County Jail.

