Whitefish Review Launches #22 ‘The Stories We Tell’

Whitefish Review will release “The Stories We Tell” issue #22 on Friday, June 1, with a celebration at Casey’s in downtown Whitefish. The new issue features nearly 40 authors, poets, photographers, and artists, as well as an interview with author and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

The evening will feature readings by William Kittredge, Annick Smith, and Rick Bass. Young writer Joey Bulman will also read from work featured in the issue. Bulman is a May 2018 graduate of Montana Academy.

“For this issue of Whitefish Review, we focused on the power of story,” said founding editor Brian Schott. “The stories we tell ourselves, both as individuals and as a society and how that shapes us as human beings.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live music. A $10 entry donation is suggested to support the nonprofit journal.

