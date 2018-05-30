Cut Bank Man Killed After Getting Pinned by Tractor Bucket

A 55-year-old Cut Bank man was killed after getting petting pinned by the bucket on his skid-steer loader at his cabin on Echo Lake.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry identified the man as Raymond Christiaens.

According to Curry, the man had been working at his cabin off Echo Cabin Loop Road on May 26. The bucket was elevated when the man apparently got out of the vehicle. The bucket hydraulic system then failed and the bucket pinned the man between the bucket and the frame of the vehicle.

Christiaens was unresponsive when EMTs arrived and was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

