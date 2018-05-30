Montana Man Gets 42 Years for Producing Child Pornography

GREAT FALLS — A 36-year-old Montana man has been sentenced nearly 42 years in prison for producing child pornography while he violently abused a girl several times a week over a period of years.

Timothy Allen Weaver of Dearborn pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receiving child pornography. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.

Federal prosecutors say the Cascade County sheriff’s department was investigating Weaver in August 2016 when a search of his residence turned up child pornography on his computer and other devices. Prosecutors say the images they found indicated he violently abused a girl, including choking her, several times a week between 2011 and 2016.

