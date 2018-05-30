Musselshell County Commissioners Charged with Making False Police Report

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two county commissioners from central Montana are charged with making a false police report after alleging a resident assaulted one of them.

The Billings Gazette reports Musselshell County Commissioners Robert Goffena and Thomas Berry each face a misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors say Berry called 911 on Feb. 5 to report Goffena had been shoved by Troy Evans of Roundup at the courthouse.

However, witnesses told investigators that Goffena pushed Evans as he tried to follow them into their chambers. Court records say video shows Goffena pushing Evans away from the door.

Evans said he had been following the men because he believed their presence together constituted a quorum of the three-member commission and was therefore a public meeting.

Berry says he plans to plead not guilty. Goffena did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

