Evergreen Man Denies Tampering With Evidence

An 18-year-old Flathead County man has denied allegations that he tampered with evidence following an apparent stabbing in Evergreen in March.

Blake Samuel Young appeared at an arraignment in Flathead County District Court on May 31 before Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

According to court documents, on March 5 law enforcement responded to the scene of an apparent stabbing in Evergreen. When they arrived they found a man in the fetal position on the side of the road with an injury to his side. A man near the scene of the incident said he saw someone with blood on his face run into a nearby gas station.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the gas station and found a man with blood on his face later identified as Young. Young said that he was not going to “snitch” and that he wanted to speak to his mother and an attorney. Deputies detained Young and brought him to the hospital so he could be treated for his injuries.

Law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Young run into the gas station and put a large knife into a garbage can.

Young was initially held on a charge of assault with a weapon but on May 11 he was charged with felony tampering with evidence.

Young is expected to stand trial later this fall. If convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison.

