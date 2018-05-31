State Psychiatric Hospital Changes Policies After Lockdown

HELENA — The Montana State Hospital has changed some policies and plans to increase staffing and improve training after an investigation found a unit of the psychiatric hospital was locked down in November due to a lack of staffing and two patients were unnecessarily held in seclusion for a week.

Disability Rights Montana filed the complaint over the Nov. 1 lockdown at the Forensic Mental Health Facility in Galen.

An investigation by the health department’s Licensure Bureau indicates staff over-reacted to one incident and had also restrained another patient on Nov. 1. Investigators say the hospital was locked down for the convenience of the exhausted staff.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports the health department plans a staffing analysis and will work to ensure the needed staffing level is met. It also will offer more training to traveling nurses.

