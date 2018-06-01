Information Sought on Grizzly Shot North of Libby

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks are looking for information about the death of a sub-adult male grizzly bear north of Libby.

According to FWP officials, investigators believe the bear was shot along Forest Road 4859 on the evening of May 20. Officials retrieved the carcass on May 28.

The USFWS and FWP are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area near Barron/Bristow Creek to call (406) 329-3000 or 1-800-TIP-MONT. A $2,000 reward may be available for information leading to a conviction.

