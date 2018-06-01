Spotlight Event: Butterfly Release

When: Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m.

Where: The Lodge at Whitefish Lake

More info: www.flatheadcanceraid.org

The Flathead Cancer Aid Services will hold an annual butterfly release in honor of local cancer survivors. The event is on National Cancer Survivors Day and serves to celebrate survivors, inspire patients, and support families. To honor a survivor in your life, a $10 donation gives you a boxed butterfly to release. All donations go to the Flathead Cancer Aid Services to aid local families and patients.

