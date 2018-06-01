Yellowstone Park’s Superintendent Announces Retirement

BILLINGS — Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk plans to retire next March 30, ending a 44-year career with the National Park Service.

The park announced his retirement plans Friday.

Wenk says he has several projects he wants to finish before he leaves Yellowstone, where he’s been superintendent since 2011.

He wants to see some park bison that have not been exposed to brucellosis to be relocated to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana, work on the long-term visitor use management plan and work with park staff to improve the workplace culture.

His career with the park service began in 1975. He has served as deputy director of operations for the National Park Service and was superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Monument for 16 years, beginning in 1985.

Comments

comments