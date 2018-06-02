Stolen Wifi

6:48 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident took issue with how his grandson parked his car.
6:49 a.m. Three brown horses were loose in Kalispell.
7:46 a.m. A local man called 911 after he drove over a bag of garbage.
9:02 a.m. A hungry horse was reported in Columbia Falls.
9:34 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because someone stole her credit card and purchased an item worth exactly $1.17.
10:27 a.m. A Hungry Horse man said he found a number of items that had gone missing from his house recently at the local pawnshop.
3:06 p.m. Wi-Fi was stolen in Kalispell.
3:12 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone keeps coming into her front yard, moving things around and smoking cigarettes.
3:13 p.m. Someone inquired about having their trailer inspected.
4:27 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called to complain about a man in shorts who is “tall but not too tall” walking around his neighborhood talking on his phone.
4:49 p.m. A Kalispell resident found a Denver Broncos lunchbox full of drugs and needles.
5:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident was worried about kids jumping into the river. It just seemed “unsafe.”
7:09 p.m. A cat was stuck in a tree. The caller was advised to leave the cat alone and that it would most likely come down when it was ready.
8:32 p.m. A deer was injured in a car accident.
10:37 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police because her ex-boyfriend was outside her house kicking stuff.