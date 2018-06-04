Michael Cooper Holding Pair of Local Basketball Camps

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper will lead two basketball camps in Northwest Montana this summer, one June 11-12 at Browning High School and the next June 14-15 at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

The camps run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily and are open the boys and girls in grades 4-12. Each camp can accommodate up to 65 participants. Registration is $70 per camp and includes lunch both days and a t-shirt.

Cooper won five NBA titles during his 12 seasons with the Lakers and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1987. For more information on the camps, contact Monty Marengo at (406) 212-1699.

