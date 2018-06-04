Yellowstone Hotel Worker Seriously Injured in Elk Attack

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — An elk attacked and seriously injured a hotel worker at Yellowstone National Park as the animal sought to protect a nearby calf.

Park officials said 51-year-old Charlene Triplett of Las Vegas was attacked by the elk behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on Sunday.

The animal reportedly kicked Triplett multiple times with its front legs, striking her head, torso and back.

She was flown to a trauma center at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition on Monday was unknown.

Park officials say it’s uncertain if prior to the encounter Triplett saw the elk or calf, which was bedded down behind some cars about 20 feet away.

Visitors are advised to use caution around elk, especially during calving season, and to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away.

