2018 Primary Election Results

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.
* = incumbent
__________________________________________________________
Total Turnout: 95,489 | Registered Voters: 679,220 | 14% voters
Congressional
U.S. Senate
Troy Downing (R) — 17 %, 8,787 votes
Russ Fagg (R) — 34%, 17,328 votes
Albert Olszewski (R) — 11%, 8,737 votes
Matt Rosendale (R) — 31%, 15,924 votes
U.S. House
Jared Pettinato (D) — 2%, 804 votes
Kathleen Williams (D) — 34%, 13,782 votes
John Heenan (D) — 33%, 13,398 votes
Grant Kier (D) — 24%, 9,864 votes
John Meyer (D) — 3%, 1,056 votes
Flathead County
County Commissioner District 3
Randy Brodehl (R) — 31%, 2,890 votes
*Gary Krueger (R) — 21%, 1,902 votes
Gerald “Jay” Scott (R) — 29%, 2,645 votes
Ronalee Skees (R) — 19%,1,766 votes
Sheriff/Coroner
Calvin Beringer (R) — 17%, 1,570 votes
Brian Heino (R) — 49%, 4,681 votes
Keith Stahlberg (R) — 17%, 1,636 votes
Jordan White (R) — 17%, 1,619 votes
Initiative No. 17-01, Add Property to the Egan Slough Zoning District
For — 71%, 9,531 votes
Against — 29%, 3,952 votes
Justice of the Peace Department 2
William L. Managhan — 37%, 4,383 votes
Paul Sullivan — 63%, 7,618 votes
Lake County
Sheriff
*Don Bell (R) —
David Coffman (R) —
Lincoln County
Sheriff
*Roby Bowe (R) —
Darren Short (R) —
Statewide
House District 7
*Frank Garner (R) — 71%, 494 votes
Robert Welzel (R) — 29%, 200 votes
House District 9
David Dunn (R) — 53%, 489 votes
Warren A. Illi (R) — 47%, 429