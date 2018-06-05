2018 Primary Election Results

Dr. Al Olszewski, Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate primary, waves to drivers in Kalispell on June 5. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.

* = incumbent

__________________________________________________________

Total Turnout: 95,489 | Registered Voters: 679,220 | 14% voters

Congressional

U.S. Senate

Troy Downing (R) — 17 %, 8,787 votes

Russ Fagg (R) — 34%, 17,328 votes

Albert Olszewski (R) — 11%, 8,737 votes

Matt Rosendale (R) — 31%, 15,924 votes

U.S. House

Jared Pettinato (D) — 2%, 804 votes

Kathleen Williams (D) — 34%, 13,782 votes

John Heenan (D) — 33%, 13,398 votes

Grant Kier (D) — 24%, 9,864 votes

John Meyer (D) — 3%, 1,056 votes

Flathead County

County Commissioner District 3

Randy Brodehl (R) — 31%, 2,890 votes

*Gary Krueger (R) — 21%, 1,902 votes

Gerald “Jay” Scott (R) — 29%, 2,645 votes

Ronalee Skees (R) — 19%,1,766 votes

Sheriff/Coroner

Calvin Beringer (R) — 17%, 1,570 votes

Brian Heino (R) — 49%, 4,681 votes

Keith Stahlberg (R) — 17%, 1,636 votes

Jordan White (R) — 17%, 1,619 votes

Initiative No. 17-01, Add Property to the Egan Slough Zoning District

For — 71%, 9,531 votes

Against — 29%, 3,952 votes

Justice of the Peace Department 2

William L. Managhan — 37%, 4,383 votes

Paul Sullivan — 63%, 7,618 votes

Lake County

Sheriff

*Don Bell (R) —

David Coffman (R) —

Lincoln County

Sheriff

*Roby Bowe (R) —

Darren Short (R) —

Statewide

House District 7

*Frank Garner (R) — 71%, 494 votes

Robert Welzel (R) — 29%, 200 votes

House District 9

David Dunn (R) — 53%, 489 votes

Warren A. Illi (R) — 47%, 429

